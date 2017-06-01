Today’s discerning consumer is seeking excitement, transparency and great flavor in beverages

Today’s Consumers demand constant change and evolution from products and services. In the beverage landscape, there is much interest in new concepts and fusions, especially in coffee and tea. Key trends like premiumization and functionality plus unique formats like nitro, sparkling and Cold Brew are growing and evolving. Amid all these trends, the most important attribute to consumption continues to be flavor. The majority of consumers are not willing to sacrifice flavor or taste for other interesting values. Mintel reports 58% of consumers cite flavor or taste as being the most important attribute when deciding where to purchase beverages.

Finlay Extracts & Ingredients USA, Inc. is the ideal partner to help you create one-of-a-kind unique beverages that keep pace with shifting demands, solve the need for convenience and scalability, and still offer great taste. Finlays has an established history of coffee and tea expertise, with a unique position focused on ingredient innovation and trend tracking in order to stay ahead of the curve in delivering exciting products and ideas.

The tea category today is seeing greater emphasis on quality ingredients and sophisticated flavors. More than a quarter of consumers surveyed by Mintel agree premium teas are worth the extra cost. Cleaner labels or products with a healthier perception are becoming increasingly popular, with 59% of consumers agreeing “the fewer ingredients a product has, the healthier it is”. Finlays is suited to meet the needs of better for you products without compromising on the flavor profile consumers crave. Since 1750, Finlays has been the market leader in the tea industry by operating in all parts of the tea supply chain. We bring ‘bush to cup’ tea knowledge to leaf tea procurement, product development and innovation. Finlays is uniquely advantaged in tea through its vertically integrated supply chain which delivers customers tea products they can trust in a natural, sustainable way.

In coffee, Cold Brew has taken the market by storm, with tremendous growth and viability for creating a completely new category. As the market grows and an increasing number of brands vie for share, we are beginning to see a shift in need within this space. Cold Brew was originally introduced as a better-flavored product, offering less bitterness and a more smooth coffee experience. The marketing focus on craft brewing and caffeine content lent to confusion in the mind of the consumer away from the focus on flavor. Review of the market, including focused consumer surveys and tastings, has shown however that even in Cold Brew there is an underlying desire and appreciation for better flavor. A better tasting coffee product is most often preferred over any other claim. Additionally, most people consume coffee with added sweeteners or creamers, with a very low percentage of people consuming coffee, even cold brew, straight black and unmodified.

Finlays positioning on Cold Brew is one that focuses on efficiency, quality, enhanced flavor and innovation opportunity, a perfect mix of value for this growing market. We are able to produce at scale which is a key issue for the craft entries that now need larger supply of cold brew extracts. In addition, our proprietary extraction system allows us to consolidate the time to produce the extract while still maintaining the great flavors of a small-batch, slow-brewed process.

In foodservice, as well as ready-to-drink, the increased need for convenience combined with the renewed interest for differentiated offerings in coffee and tea provides a great platform for extract viability. According to Mintel, Cold Brew coffee has increased its presence on menus at QSR by over 200%. Both coffee and tea are being seen more as a snack or post-morning mealtime accompaniment, not just a traditional breakfast beverage. This opens opportunity beyond the traditional coffee houses. With continued decline in carbonated soft drink sales, the foodservice space needs opportunity to revitalize and gain back profitability in beverages. Extracts provide the perfect opportunity to offer versatile coffee and tea drinks in an easy, convenient and consistent manner. Similar growth is being seen in ready-to-drink, with Nielsen data showing US RTD sales at $2.5Billion for coffee and $4.9Billion for tea as of 2016. RTD coffee growth, while smaller in size, is growing at twice the rate with double digit growth in both hot and cold brew products in the past 2 years.

Finlays can assure good flavor, product quality and a sustainable story with products that meet the needs of a more discerning and knowledgeable consumer. We provide formats suitable for both the Fast food restaurant category and ready-to-drink marketplace. Finlays is also committed to pioneering product development and innovation. Through technology investment and testing, consumer focus groups, market research, and collaboration with partners throughout the industry, Finlays strives to constantly introduce new and market viable offerings. We work closely with customers to ensure successful product developments and launches. Finlays is your ideal partner for introducing revolutionary ideas in food and beverage that will drive the market forward into the future.

To learn more about Finlays and sample unique coffee and tea products, stop by booth #3404 at IFT 2017 in Las Vegas.

For more information about Finlays products and services contact infoUSA@finlays.net or visit our website www.finlays.net