White Coffee partners with Jim Beam Bourbon for new coffees

Recognizing the rising popularity of bourbon, White Coffee Corp., Long Island City, N.Y., is partnering with Jim Beam, a brand of Deerfield, Ill.-based Beam Suntory, to present a line of non-alcohol coffees including single serve and 12-ounce ground coffees: Jim Beam Bourbon Flavored Coffees.

The 100 percent Arabica bean coffees will highlight Jim Beam's rich flavor, offering mellow hints of caramel and vanilla, it says.

The Jim Beam Bourbon Flavored Line of Coffees features the following five varieties:

Jim Beam Original: a subtle caramel and oaky vanilla flavor combined with a sweet, mildly intense coffee.

Bourbon Vanilla: a burst of sweet vanilla with a creamy, woody overtone that highlights the bourbon-flavored coffee's caramel and smoky notes.

Cinnamon Stick: a bold, spicy coffee that offers the sweet taste of cinnamon reminiscent of the holidays.

Spiced Honey: a sweet honey and warm, savory spice in a medium-body coffee.

Signature Dark Roast: a smooth and richly flavorful coffee connoting the smoky taste of America's Native Spirit.

The Jim Beam Coffee varieties will be available at retail outlets nationwide later this spring, the company says.