A new company, VitaCup launched its single-serve, K-Cup-style coffee and tea pods infused with vitamins. As a part of its inaugural launch, the company introduced three blends: French Roast, French Vanilla and Green Tea. VitaCup pods contain coffee from Fair Trade sources in regions of South and Central America. Each roast features the brand’s signature vitamin blend of B1, B5, B6, B9, B12, D3 and antioxidants, the company says. The Green Tea features a combination of matcha and moringa, it adds. All of the products are vegan and gluten, dairy and soy free. Additionally, the pods are fully recyclable. VitaCup’s products are available for purchase on vitacup.com and are packaged in 16- to 28-count multi-packs, which range in price from $25 to $150.

