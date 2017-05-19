Genesee Orange Honey Cream Ale, Helles Bock

Genesee Brewing Co. introduced two seasonal beers — Orange Honey Cream Ale and Helles Bock — as part of its Genesee Brew House Pilot Batch series. Orange Honey Cream Ale is light bodied with flavors of orange, honey and a blend of spices balanced by hop bitterness, creating a crisp and citrusy-sweet beer, the company says. The 6 percent alcohol-by-volume brew is the first of the Pilot Batch brews packaged in six-packs of 12-ounce cans, as well as six-packs of bottles and on draft. At 7 percent alcohol by volume, Helles Bock offers a bright, golden body and balance between a bready pale malt base and a crisp, herbal Noble hop finish, it says. Helles Bock is packaged in four-packs of bottles and is available on draft. Orange Cream Honey Ale and Helles Bock will be available in select markets through August. A six-pack of Orange Honey Cream Ale in cans has a suggested retail price of $9.99, while a four-pack of Helles Bock has retails for $11.99.

