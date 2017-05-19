New ProductsBeer

Genesee Orange Honey Cream Ale, Helles Bock

May 19, 2017
KEYWORDS craft beer / hops and malts / limited-edition / summer releases
Reprints
No Comments

Genesee Brewing Co. introduced two seasonal beers — Orange Honey Cream Ale and Helles Bock — as part of its Genesee Brew House Pilot Batch series. Orange Honey Cream Ale is light bodied with flavors of orange, honey and a blend of spices balanced by hop bitterness, creating a crisp and citrusy-sweet beer, the company says. The 6 percent alcohol-by-volume brew is the first of the Pilot Batch brews packaged in six-packs of 12-ounce cans, as well as six-packs of bottles and on draft. At 7 percent alcohol by volume, Helles Bock offers a bright, golden body and balance between a bready pale malt base and a crisp, herbal Noble hop finish, it says. Helles Bock is packaged in four-packs of bottles and is available on draft. Orange Cream Honey Ale and Helles Bock will be available in select markets through August. A six-pack of Orange Honey Cream Ale in cans has a suggested retail price of $9.99, while a four-pack of Helles Bock has retails for $11.99.

Genesee Brewing Co., Rochester, N.Y.
Telephone: 585/263-9200
Internet: www.geneseebeer.com
Distribution: Select markets 

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Beverage Industry

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

Related Directories

You must login or register in order to post a comment.