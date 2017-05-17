New ProductsWine & Spirits

Beso Del Sol Pink

May 17, 2017
Beso Del Sol Inc. added Beso Del Sol Pink, a Rosé Sangria, to its portfolio of Sangrias. Comprised of Tempranillo grapes, the wine also contains natural Spanish orange, lemon, peach and mango flavors, along with a touch of Spanish cinnamon, the company says. At 8.5 percent alcohol by volume, Beso Del Sol Pink contains 74 calories in each serving. The Sangria is available nationwide packaged in several formats, including a 3-liter bag-in-box, which retails for $19.99; a 1.5-liter glass bottle, which has a suggested retail price of $12.99; and 500-ml Tetra Paks that retail for $4.99. 

Beso Del Sol Inc., Hallandale Beach, Fla.
Telephone: 954/404-9194
Internet: www.besodelsolsangria.com
Distribution: National 

