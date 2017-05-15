Champs de Provence Rosé available in limited-edition sizes
Limited-edition 1.5- and 3-liter bottles celebrate success in 2016
May 15, 2017
No Comments
Prestige Beverage Group LLC added limited-edition 1.5- and 3-liter bottles to its Champs de Provence Rosé portfolio. Priced at $35 and $120, respectively, the limited-edition bottles reflect the product’s successful launch in 2016, the company says. The Rosé features notes of red berries, citrus and orange blossom with a medium body, hints of raspberry and a mineral finish, it adds. The 1.5- and 3-liter bottles are available at select retailers nationwide while supplies last.
Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Beverage Industry