Champs de Provence Rosé available in limited-edition sizes

Limited-edition 1.5- and 3-liter bottles celebrate success in 2016

Champs de Provence Rosé
Prestige Beverage Group LLC added limited-edition 1.5- and 3-liter bottles to its Champs de Provence Rosé portfolio.
May 15, 2017
Prestige Beverage Group LLC added limited-edition 1.5- and 3-liter bottles to its Champs de Provence Rosé portfolio. Priced at $35 and $120, respectively, the limited-edition bottles reflect the product’s successful launch in 2016, the company says. The Rosé features notes of red berries, citrus and orange blossom with a medium body, hints of raspberry and a mineral finish, it adds. The 1.5- and 3-liter bottles are available at select retailers nationwide while supplies last. 

