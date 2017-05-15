Budweiser introduces MLB team cans

With the return of baseball season, Budweiser introduced customized, specialty MLB team cans featuring unique designs created by local artists who each represent Budweiser’s values and celebration of the pursuit of the American Dream, the company says. The limited-edition cans became available on Opening Day. “Baseball and the culture it created is a true celebration of the American spirit,” said Ricardo Marques, vice president of Budweiser, in a statement. “This year, we wanted to leverage our long-standing partnership with MLB to raise a toast to the fans by giving them a piece of their hometown to enjoy right in the palm of their hand with our MLB-designed team cans.”