Kiki Maple Sweet Water gets package redesign

Troll Bridge Creek Inc. announced new branding for its Kiki Maple Sweet Water. The brand refresh gives the product a clean, healthy and pure image, the company says. “We are really pleased with the new look of our products as we think they reflect the desires of our customers — pure, clean and bright,” Chief Executive Officer of Troll Bridge Creek Keith Harris said in a statement. In addition to the branding update, the company also released two new sizes: a 240- and a 750-ml bottle. The bottles also feature a new screw cap, making the product more user-friendly and re-sealable, it says.