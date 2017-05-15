Juice & Juice DrinksNew Packages

Kiki Maple Sweet Water gets package redesign

Two new packaging sizes also are introduced

Kiki Maple Sweet Water
Troll Bridge Creek Inc. announced new branding for its Kiki Maple Sweet Water.
May 15, 2017
Troll Bridge Creek Inc. announced new branding for its Kiki Maple Sweet Water. The brand refresh gives the product a clean, healthy and pure image, the company says. “We are really pleased with the new look of our products as we think they reflect the desires of our customers — pure, clean and bright,” Chief Executive Officer of Troll Bridge Creek Keith Harris said in a statement. In addition to the branding update, the company also released two new sizes: a 240- and a 750-ml bottle. The bottles also feature a new screw cap, making the product more user-friendly and re-sealable, it says. 

