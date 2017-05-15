Suppliers launch new ingredients, partnerships

New York-based Kyowa Hakko USA announced that its Setria glutathione ingredient now is available as a dietary supplement in Europe. Setria is a branded form of glutathione, an antioxidant present in almost all of the cells in the body, the company says. Setria glutathione already is sold in the United States and Asia.

Kancor Ingredients Ltd., Kerala, India, published results of a color-impact study on citrus beverages that compares its natural antioxidant OxiKan CLS with rosemary extract. Measured by Xrite Colorimeter and expressed in Delta E (DE), OxiKan CLS showed a DE value of 0.44 at a dosage of 200 ppm, while rosemary extract at 200 ppm showed a DE value of 33.36 and imparted a strong yellowish color to the clear citrus beverage. The rosemary extract imparts flavor, aroma and color to the final application, while the water- and oil-soluble OxiKan CLS is completely refined, fully deodorized and decolorized, making the natural ingredient useful in controlling oxidation and extending the shelf life of beverages, the company says.

Minneapolis-based Taiyo International announced a partnership with Santiago, Chile-based Benexia, a cultivator and processor of chia seed ingredients, to exclusively distribute and market the company’s new chia oil throughout North America. The chia oil is produced via Xia Pure Ox Blocker, a proprietary process that extends product shelf life and provides a stable delivery of nutrient value, while maintaining flavor and aroma in beverages, foods and dietary supplements, the companies say.

Avignon, France-based Naturex announced that usage of its organic ingredients in the United States has more than doubled in the past two years, a result of the boom in America’s organic food and beverage market, which grew 11.6 percent to $36.9 billion in sales in 2015, the company says.

Ingredion Inc., Westchester, Ill., announced that nine ingredients have been added to its growing list of Non-GMO Project Verified products, bringing the total of Non-GMO Project Verified ingredient solutions in its portfolio to 57.