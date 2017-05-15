Suppliers streamline processing, quality control operations

Dual functionality

Douglas Machine Inc. offers the TriVex SL top loader, which is designed to pack pouches and bags in a standup configuration into retail-ready display cases with one or two product facings, the company says. With a quick and simple changeover, it packs pouches and bags flat with two or three products for each layer and has the ability to run vertical and flat packs on the same machine, it adds. The dual Scara robotic solution combines the functionality of a product infeed, pack pattern collation and case loading functions into one mechanism.

Douglas Machine Inc., 3404 Iowa St., Alexandria, Minn. 56308; 320/763-6587; douglas-machine.com.

Mixing magic

At the Interpack Trade Fair, Admix Inc. showcased several flagship products, including the Rotosolver high-shear mixer, which offers high-intensity and high-speed batch mixing, improves dispersion, and reduces energy consumption for volumes as much as 10,000 liters, the company says. The Rotosolver delivers as much as 50 percent less energy consumption, 600 percent higher flow rates, 20 percent higher tip speeds and about six times more throughput than conventional high-shear mixers, it says. Also on display was the Fastfeed powder induction-and-dispersion system that instantly inducts, wets and disperses ingredients like proteins, gums, starches, vitamins, fibers, sweeteners, stabilizers, flavors and colors at rates as fast as 220 kilograms a minute in a single pass with no agglomeration. Batch-to-batch inconsistencies also are eliminated as powders are introduced at the same rate every time, while dust from dumping powders into open-top tanks also is eliminated. Other machines highlighted were the DynaShear inline high-speed emulsifier featuring two-stage rotor/stator action that prevents clogged strainers and extends the life of pumps, valves and seals; the Boston Shearmill wet mill/homogenizer, low-shear agitators; and the BenchMix laboratory mixer.

Admix Inc., 144 Harvey Road, Londonderry, N.H. 03053; 800/466-2369; rotomixx.com.

Safety first

At ProMat 2017, Wildeck introduced a new safety LiftLok System for vertical reciprocating conveyors (VRCs), which features a passcode-protected digital keypad or a key switch to prevent lift operation by unauthorized personnel. A basic key switch or the 10-key push-button digital keypad can be added to any Wildeck mechanically or hydraulically operated VRC, the company says. The LiftLok system enables authorized lift operators to enter a four-digit user/passcode and/or swipe their pre-programmed proximity credentials tag (key fob) on the LiftLok digital keypad to enable lift operation. In addition to the main floor call/send control box installation, the safety device can be included with call/send VRC control stations at every level, it adds. As many as 500 user passcodes can be programmed into the keypad system.

Wildeck, 405 Commerce St., Waukesha, Wis. 53186; 262/549-4000; wildeck.com.

Measuring can seams

Wilkens-Anderson Co. offers its SEAM360 as part of its line of quality-control equipment for cans. The SEAM360 is designed to improve speed and accuracy while eliminating human error and misinterpretation, the company says. Conventional seam inspection occurs at two or three points around a can, but the SEAM360 scans the entire circumference of the can in approximately eight seconds while simultaneously measuring seam thickness and seam height at 360 points to a 0.0002-inch resolution, it adds. The non-destructive SEAM360 quickly and expertly detects any can defects, such as false seams, seam bumps, broken chucks, droops, vees and knocked down flanges, the company says.

Wilkens-Anderson Co., 4525 W. Division St., Chicago, Ill. 60651; 773/384-4433; wacolab.com.

A good combination

At Pack Expo East, Axon, a division of Pro Mach, showcased the EZ-150SL shrink sleeve applicator and ThermoFlow shrink tunnel specifically designed for manufacturers and co-packers that want a rugged, quality sleeving solution at a moderate price, the company says. The shrink sleeve duo applies labels at speeds as fast as 150 bottles or cans a minute, it adds. The mandrel-style, intuitive EZ-150SL features a stainless-steel frame, servo motor and a multi-lingual color touchscreen interface, while the new, self-contained ThermoFlow features a 15-PSI low-pressure steam generator and condensate collection system that does not require the special licensing or certifications needed for high-pressure boilers. The ThermoFlow adjusts the amount of steam appropriate for the size of container to minimize energy consumption. Both units offer quick, tool-less changeovers along with trouble-free installation and maintenance.

Axon, 3080 Business Park Drive, Suite 103, Raleigh, N.C. 27610; 919/772-8383; axoncorp.com.

Precise temperature-taking

Omega Engineering Inc. offers a new OS758-LS handheld dual-laser infrared thermometer that delivers reliable non-contact measurement while precisely measuring temperatures as high as 1,600 degrees Celsius (2,912 degrees Fahrenheit), the company says. The high 60:1 D:S ratio allows precise measurements from a safe distance because the operator only has to point the device and pull the trigger to view the surface temperature. The OS758-LS can be used for HVAC system testing, equipment and electrical maintenance, automotive diagnostics and monitoring production lines.

Omega Engineering Inc., 800 Connecticut Ave., Suite 5N01, Norwalk, Conn. 06854; 888/826-6342; omega.com.

That’s cool

A company specializing in solid-state technology for cooling and heating, Phononic announced it is perfecting an advanced prototype of a 4.5-foot, glass-door refrigerator for use in commercial/beverage merchandising. The Phononic refrigerator can store as many as 131 canned beverages compared with 101 cans in a conventional refrigerator, results achieved by displacing the compressor, condenser and other compressor-based equipment, the company says. Although the prototype refrigerator adds 30 percent more storage capacity, it matches or slightly reduces the energy consumed by each can of soda and maintains a consistent cooling temperature of 2 to 8 degrees Celsius, even after repeated door openings, it adds. In addition to the non-toxic and non-global warming refrigerant, each 4.5-foot refrigerator can reduce the compressor-carbon equivalent by 200 pounds of carbon dioxide, the company says. A 20 to 25 percent reduction in distribution costs also is expected because less restocking is required, it says. Phononic is at the bench-top prototype stage and expects to have units available for field trials in the first quarter of 2018.

Phononic, 800 Capitola Drive, Suite 7, Durham, N.C. 27713; 919/908-6300; phonic.com.

Sound the alarm

Archetype Ltd. offers its patented Flood Buzz water leak alarms designed to prevent damages and losses as result of leaks, whether from a facility’s plumbing or from drums of liquid additives in the warehouse, the company says. The easy-to-use, low-cost Flood Buzz sounds a loud alarm when it detects a leak. The device is particularly ideal for bottling facilities, where leaks from supply lines, water filtration systems, refrigeration, bathroom facilities or even a water heater, might cause damage and loss to flooring, furniture and equipment, resulting in expensive remediation costs and downtime, it says. The Flood Buzz line includes the Flood Buzz Pro, which sounds a 110-decible alarm when water touches the two prongs on the bottom of the product. Offered in two versions with varying prong sizes, the product is ideal for typical industrial/commercial use and for air conditioners’ condensate pans that allow moisture to build up to 1/8th inch before the alarm sounds. The new Flood Buzz Blue is specifically designed to fit in a water heater’s drip pan but also can be fastened to the side of tanks. The alarm systems come with an internal three-year battery and preset programming that eliminates installation time.

Archetype Ltd., 11 Hawthorne Road, Short Hills, N.J. 07078; 866/797-6686; FloodBuzzAlarms.com.