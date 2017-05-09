Coca-Cola, Dollar General team up for military campaign

In celebration of Coca-Cola Day (May 8) and during May’s Military Appreciation Month, Dollar General, Goodlettsville, Tenn., announced that it is teaming up with Coca-Cola, a brand of Atlanta-based The Coca-Cola Co., on a new Share a Coke patriotic can series honoring service members, veterans and their families.

Dollar General will exclusively offer the Coca-Cola Share a Coke military 16-ounce can collection from Memorial Day through Labor Day 2017. Each 16-ounce can will be available for purchase for $1 and allows customers to salute a veteran, service member, military spouse, military mom or military dad. The patriotic can also commemorates Coca-Cola’s partnership with the United Service Organizations (USO) by prominently featuring the USO badge.

During the campaign, consumers are encouraged to recognize and thank the military community on social media by posting their message and a photo of themselves with one of the military Coca-Cola cans using the hashtag #CokeDGSupportMilitary, the companies says. Consumers also are encouraged to be a force behind the forces by sending a message to service members through the USO at www.destinationcoke.com. The USO will display the messages collected at USO locations globally.

Dollar General and Coca-Cola are proud to support the USO, an organization dedicated to helping service members stay connected to family, home and country, throughout their service to the nation, the companies say. As such, Dollar General and Coca-Cola plan to make a $25,000 donation to the USO in September at the conclusion of the campaign.

“Dollar General is excited to partner with Coca-Cola to recognize our military community this summer,” said Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s chief executive officer, in a statement. “From founding the Paychecks for Patriots program, which supports service members transition to civilian life by finding meaningful employment opportunities, to the company’s military employee resource group and showing support with exclusive military discounts, Dollar General is proud of its ongoing support of our military community.”