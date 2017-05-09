Red Bull releases summertime limited release

In anticipation of summer, Santa Monica-based Red Bull North America released Red Bull Summer Edition Grapefruit Twist. Available through Labor Day, the national release offers the Wings of Red Bull with the taste of grapefruit, the company says.

Since 2013, the Red Bull Editions line has been offering a taste option for every palate whether new to the energy drink category or currently enjoying Red Bull while working, studying, traveling, exercising, hanging out with friends or juggling the daily demands of life, the company adds.

Last year's Red Bull Summer Edition Kiwi Twist was the top selling new beverage item launched in 2016 and it returned earlier this year as a permanent offering, the Red Bull Green Edition, the company says.

The Red Bull Editions line of Red Bull Red Edition (Cranberry), Blue Edition (Blueberry), Yellow Edition (Tropical Fruits), Orange Edition (Tangerine) and Green Edition (Kiwi Apple) are sold in single-serve, 12-ounce aluminum cans and are priced in line with Red Bull Energy Drink, Red Bull Sugarfree and Red Bull Total Zero. Red Bull Red Edition, Blue Edition Yellow Edition and Orange Edition 8.4-ounce four-Packs also are available in stores nationally. Additionally, earlier this year, Red Bull introduced the Red Bull Purple Edition Sugarfree and Red Bull Lime Edition Sugarfree for consumers seeking variety and sugar-free offerings.

The caffeine concentration is consistent across the entire portfolio of Red Bull Energy Drink products: 80 mg of caffeine in an 8.4-ounce can and 114 mg in a 12-ounce can, the company says.