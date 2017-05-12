Lipton Mango Iced Tea

Lipton, a brand of Pepsi Lipton Tea Partnership between PepsiCo Inc. and Unilever, introduced a new flavor joining its line of ready-to-drink iced teas: Mango. With a refreshing mango flavor, the product contains 120 calories in each 20-ounce bottle, and 100 calories in each 16.9-ounce bottle. The new flavor is available nationwide packaged in single-serve, 20-ounce bottles, which have a suggested retail price of $1.39, and in 16.9-ounce 12-packs that retail for $5.99.

PepsiCo Inc., Purchase, N.Y.

Telephone: 914/253-2000

Internet: www.liptontea.com

Distribution: National