New ProductsWine & Spirits

Notable Wines

May 11, 2017
KEYWORDS California wines / Chardonnay / red wine / wine blends
Reprints
No Comments

Notable Wine Co. introduced a new duo of whines showcasing the Chardonnay varietal. The new 2016 Fruity & Crisp Australia Chardonnay is 13 percent alcohol by volume, fruit forward and offers tasting notes of citrus, melon and peach, while Notable’s 2015 Oaky & Buttery California Chardonnay is a rich, full-bodied Chardonnay that is 13.5 percent alcohol by volume with prominent butter, oak and vanilla flavors. Both varietals have a suggested retail price of $14.99 for a 750-ml bottle.

Notable Wine Co., Geyserville, Calif.
Internet: www.notablewines.com
Distribution: Select markets

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Beverage Industry

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

Related Directories

You must login or register in order to post a comment.