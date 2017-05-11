Notable Wines
Notable Wine Co. introduced a new duo of whines showcasing the Chardonnay varietal. The new 2016 Fruity & Crisp Australia Chardonnay is 13 percent alcohol by volume, fruit forward and offers tasting notes of citrus, melon and peach, while Notable’s 2015 Oaky & Buttery California Chardonnay is a rich, full-bodied Chardonnay that is 13.5 percent alcohol by volume with prominent butter, oak and vanilla flavors. Both varietals have a suggested retail price of $14.99 for a 750-ml bottle.
Notable Wine Co., Geyserville, Calif.
Internet: www.notablewines.com
Distribution: Select markets
