Alumbre Coffee

Launching its first line of branded coffee, Java Trading Co. introduced Alumbre. With hand-picked beans from heritage growing regions, Alumbre is offered in five ultra-premium, 100 percent arabica varieties: La Minita Tarrazu, hailing from the Tarrazu region of Cost Rica, is a single-origin medium roast presenting orange and caramelized sugar flavors; Alma Del Café De Jardin is a single-origin medium roast from Columbia, which is rich and sweet offering flavors of chocolate, caramel and hints of tropical fruit; Yirgacheffe, a single-origin medium roast from the Sidamo region of Ethiopia, which features fruit notes, a floral aroma, and hints of lemon and berries; Mutu Batak, a single-origin dark roast from the Linton region of Sumatra that offers layers of citrus and pipe tobacco notes with floral and sandalwood aromas; and French Roast, a premium, full-bodied blend of Latin American beans that is bold and intense with smoky overtones, the company says. The four single-origin coffees are available in 12-ounce bags of whole beans, and the French Roast blend is packaged in 10-ounce bags of whole beans. The coffees are exclusively available online and range in price from $12.50-$22.

Java Trading Co., Renton, Wash.

Telephone: 425/336-4231

Internet: www.alumbrecoffee.com

Distribution: Online