Expanding on its portfolio of better-for-you sports drinks, ROAR Beverages introduced ROAR Organic Electrolyte Infusions. The low-calorie, USDA-certified organic beverages feature a new scientifically formulated blend of organic coconut water, reverse-osmosis filtered water and B vitamins along with the company’s proprietary sweetener blend, which is comprised of evaporated pure cane sugar, organic erythritol and organic stevia, the company says. With 10 calories in each serving, ROAR Organic Electrolyte Infusions are offered in four flavors: Cucumber Watermelon, Mango Clementine, Strawberry Coconut and Pineapple Mint. Available in select markets, the lineup is packaged in 16.9-ounce bottles that have a suggested retail price between $2.29 and $2.79.

ROAR Beverages, Huntington, N.Y.

Telephone: 631/683-5565

Internet: drinkroar.com

Distribution: Select markets