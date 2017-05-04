SpikedSeltzer expands nationally

SpikedSeltzer, Norwalk, Conn., announced that the brand is available for sale nationwide. Launched in 2013, SpikedSeltzer had been primarily sold in New England, New York and New Jersey. In January, the company expanded into the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast. Now, the progressive adult beverage is reaching all 50 states.

In 2012, fifth-generation brewmaster Nick Shields set out to create something completely new within the beer industry, borrowing from the disciplines of brewing and winemaking, and focusing on simple ingredients. In 2013, Shields and his longtime friend and business partner, Dave Holmes, brought SpikedSeltzer to market.

“It’s gratifying to know that we created a completely new category of beer,” Shields said in a statement. “Five years ago, I developed the recipe in five-gallon batches out of my garage. The goal was to be as low in sugar as possible while still reaching 6 percent alcohol. By 2015, sales of SpikedSeltzer really started to crank — we saw an amazingly positive reception in the Northeast. We’ve had people clamoring for our brand in Florida, California, Colorado — we’re even getting requests internationally. It’s very exciting.”

Holmes added: “The growth of the category that Nick and I pioneered has been incredible. Between 2015 and 2016 we quadrupled our sales, and that was just in our little geography — this national expansion is a game changer. America loves their bubbles, but continues to turn away from soda and toward lighter options like sparkling water. Consumers want a flavorful alcoholic alternative that’s far less sugary than wine or hard soda and lighter than the average beer. SpikedSeltzer is that alternative.”

SpikedSeltzer is available nationwide at various retailers in 12-can variety packs featuring all four flavors — Indian River Grapefruit, West Indies Lime, Cape Cod Cranberry and Valencia Orange — as well as in six-packs in Indian River Grapefruit and West Indies Lime.