Gold Peak Tea, Feeding America partner to provide meals

Gold Peak Tea, a brand of Atlanta-based The Coca-Cola Co., and Feeding America, the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization, are asking consumers to help provide more than 1 million meals to families in need.

Between May 1 and June 30, Gold Peak will donate 11 meals* to Feeding America for each meal virtually shared through the appropriate channels, up to 100,000 shares. There are two ways people can help:

Text SHARINGMEALS to 26739 and share a description of a meal that reminds them of home

Post a photo of a meal on Twitter or Instagram and include hashtag #GoldPeakSharingMeals

“Gold Peak has a passionate following of fans who love the ‘taste that brings you home,’ but we believe home is as much about a feeling as a place,” said Aaliyah Shafiq, Gold Peak brand director, in a statement. “For many of us, when we think of ‘home,’ we think of moments sharing meals with family. But there are too many people who may not know where their next meal will come from, and we wanted to do our part to help. Feeding America is a wonderful organization with a meaningful mission, and we’re excited to work with them to help more families in need.”

The program will be publicized through point-of-sale materials and targeted digital advertising. More information can be found at sharingmeals.goldpeakbeverages.com.

Feeding America is responsible for serving more than 4 billion meals a year to 46 million Americans – including 12 million children and 7 million seniors – through its network of 200 food banks that partners with 60,000 agencies nationwide.

“Feeding America is incredibly excited to partner with Gold Peak Tea in their efforts to help provide more than 1 million meals to people in the United States who are facing hunger,” said Nancy Curby, senior vice president of corporate partnerships and operations, in a statement. “We look forward to a partnership that will help provide nutritious food to people in need as we work together in the fight to end hunger.”

*One dollar helps provide 11 meals secured by Feeding America on behalf of member food banks.