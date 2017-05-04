ProPump 100% Whey Protein Isolate

POWR3D introduced a new 100 percent whey isolate liquid protein mix in select markets. ProPump is a liquid mix that features a custom-sourced, premium whey isolate, selected for its branched-chain amino acids and amino acid profile, the company says. The product utilizes patent-pending glycerol infusion due to studies that show glycerol’s ability to support hydration, aerobic activity and endurance, it adds. Available in Double Chocolate and Vanilla Crème flavors, ProPump is designed to be added to any beverage. Four pumps adds 20 grams of whey protein isolate to the base of a product, it adds. A 50.7-ounce pump bottle of ProPump has a suggested retail price of $49.99 in select markets and online.

POWR3D, Mclean, Va.

Telephone: 703/751-3511

Internet: www.powr3d.com

Distribution: Select markets and online

Ingredients: Double Chocolate: Purified water, whey protein isolate, vegetable glycerin, canola oil, natural and artificial flavors, caramel color, salt, sucrose esters, cocoa powder, potassium sorbate, sucralose, and mixed tocopherols.