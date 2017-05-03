New ProductsWine & Spirits

May 3, 2017
Expanding on its lineup of craft spirits, Bloomery Plantation Distillery LLC introduced Cré. With a 42 percent alcohol by volume, Cré is an all-natural botanical green liqueur. The earthy flavored liqueur features ingredients from the company’s farm and is colored green with chlorophyll, it says. A 750-ml bottle of Cré has a suggested retail price of $38 in select markets.

Bloomery Plantation Distillery LLC, Charles Town, W.Va.  
Telephone: 304/725-3036
Internet: www.bloomerysweetshine.com 
Distribution: Select markets

