Cré
May 3, 2017
No Comments
Expanding on its lineup of craft spirits, Bloomery Plantation Distillery LLC introduced Cré. With a 42 percent alcohol by volume, Cré is an all-natural botanical green liqueur. The earthy flavored liqueur features ingredients from the company’s farm and is colored green with chlorophyll, it says. A 750-ml bottle of Cré has a suggested retail price of $38 in select markets.
Bloomery Plantation Distillery LLC, Charles Town, W.Va.
Telephone: 304/725-3036
Internet: www.bloomerysweetshine.com
Distribution: Select markets
