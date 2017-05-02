Beet It USA Inc. introduced Beet It Sports Shots nationwide in the United States. The concentrated beet juice shot boasts a production process that standardizes the amount of nitrate, ensuring that each 2.3-ounce bottle contains a minimum dose of 400 mg of nitrate, the ideal amount for sport performance improvement, the company says. With more than 200 studies conducted on the beetroot juice concentrate, the product boasts the ability to boost endurance and help manage hypertension, among other benefits, due to its nitrate content, it adds. Beet It Sport Shots have a suggested retail price of $2.99 for a 2.3-ounce shot.

Beet It USA Inc., Greenwood Village, Colo.

Telephone: 866/447-6177

Internet: http://beet-it.us

Distribution: National

Ingredients: Concentrated beet juice (98 percent), lemon juice (2 percent); made from concentrates.