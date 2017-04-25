Readers name their favorite new beverage of March

As consumers continue to look for products that tout no additives or preservatives, beverage-makers are responding to this demand.

This can be noted in Beverage Industry’s Readers’ Choice New Product of the Month poll for March in which Hillsburg non-alcohol malt beverages won with 25 percent of the vote.

Tempire Group introduced the brand, which is available in eight flavors: Raspberry, Pure Honey, Pineapple, Apple, Regular, Honey with Ginger, Pomegranate, and Strawberry. Originating from the German town of Liechtenstein, the beverages are 100 percent natural and contain no additives or preservatives, the company says.

Coming in second in the poll with 18 percent of the vote was Mark and Digger’s Hazelnut Rum from Sugarlands Distilling Co. The distillery partnered with Mark Ramsey and Digger Manes, from Discovery Channel’s TV series “Moonshiners” to develop the new spirit, the company says.

Tied for third place in the monthly poll were Disco Lemonade, a ready-to-drink cocktail, and vitaminwater zero reset with each garnering 10 percent of the vote.

Thank you to all the readers for voting in the poll and be sure to come back next month to vote for the new products that were posted during April on www.bevindustry.com. Voting begins May 5 and will close at 4 p.m. ET on May 22.