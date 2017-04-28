Dreaming Cow LUSH

Dreaming Cow Creamery announced a new line of products called LUSH, a nutrient-dense, grass-fed and 100 percent pure-raised yogurt drink that blends fruits with one full serving of vegetables and more than 20 billion colony-forming units of clinically proven probiotics. The full-fat yogurt drink boasts antioxidants; vitamins A, B and C; iron, calcium and potassium in each 12-ounce bottle. The new line is available in four flavors: Strawberry, Raspberry, Purple Carrot & Beet; Blueberry, Boysenberry, Purple Carrot & Beer; Peach, Ginger, Pumpkin & Carrot; and Lemon, Passionfruit, Carrot & Pumpkin. The line will be available in stores nationwide this summer for a suggested retail price of $2.99.

Dreaming Cow Creamery, Pavo, Ga.

Telephone: 229/859-2677

Internet: www.dreamingcow.com

Distribution: National