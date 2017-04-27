New ProductsBeer

Malibu Beer

April 27, 2017
In time for summer, United States Beverage announced the May launch of Malibu Beer, an imported lager from the Caribbean. The golden lager is flavored with a hint of natural coconut for a light tropical note and features 5 percent alcohol by volume, the company says. Malibu Beer will be available in Miami and Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.; San Diego; and Ann Arbor and Lansing, Mich. The lager will be available packaged in six-packs of 330-ml bottles with a suggested retail price between $8.99 and $9.99.

United States Beverage, Stamford, Conn.
Internet: www.unitedstatesbeverage.com
Distribution: Select markets

