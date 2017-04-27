In time for summer, United States Beverage announced the May launch of Malibu Beer, an imported lager from the Caribbean. The golden lager is flavored with a hint of natural coconut for a light tropical note and features 5 percent alcohol by volume, the company says. Malibu Beer will be available in Miami and Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.; San Diego; and Ann Arbor and Lansing, Mich. The lager will be available packaged in six-packs of 330-ml bottles with a suggested retail price between $8.99 and $9.99.

United States Beverage, Stamford, Conn.

Internet: www.unitedstatesbeverage.com

Distribution: Select markets