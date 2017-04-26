Keith’s Nervous Breakdown Ultra-Premium Margarita Mix, Rum Punch Mix

Keith’s Nervous Breakdown LLC announced the launch of its new brand, Keith’s Nervous Breakdown Ultra-Premium Cocktail Mixers, with the launch of its inaugural mix, Keith’s Nervous Breakdown Margarita Mix, along with Rum Punch Mix. The non-alcohol mixers are made in small batches with agave nectar for sweetness, the company says. The Margarita Mix is 90 percent juice and is designed to be paired with premium tequilas for a cranberry-pomegranate Margarita. The Rum Punch mix contains all-natural citrus concentrates and organic flavors of vanilla, coconut and tangerine and is designed to be mixed with rum, it says. Packaged in 750-ml glass bottles, the cocktail mixers have a suggested retail price of $16.95 in select markets.

Keith’s Nervous Breakdown LLC, Southampton, N.Y.

Telephone: 631/287-4242

Internet: www.nervousbreakdown.com

Distribution: Select markets

Ingredients: Margarita Mix: Lime juice from concentrate, organic agave syrup, grape juice from concentrate, orange juice from concentrate, water, lemon juice from concentrate, pomegranate juice from concentrate, cranberry juice from concentrate, organic natural flavors, and fruit and vegetable juice for color.