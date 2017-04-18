Share a Coke campaign to return in May

Back by popular demand, Atlanta-based The Coca Cola Co.’s Coca-Cola brand is reintroducing its successful Share a Coke program under a new name — "Share an ICE COLD Coke.” "Share an ICE COLD Coke" bottles will hit shelves in May, the company says.

For the first time in the United States, "Share an ICE COLD Coke" will feature last names in addition to first names on 20-ounce bottles across the Coca-Cola portfolio of products. This also marks the first year names will appear on Coca-Cola Life and Cherry Coke in the United States, which are joining Coca-Cola, Diet Coke and Coke Zero, the company says. By introducing more names and more choices within the Coca-Cola portfolio of products, fans will have more opportunities than ever to share and enjoy any ice-cold Coke with family and friends, and savor summer moments together, it adds.

"We're excited to bring back Share a Coke this year, refreshed with more names and now last names. By extending Share a Coke across five Coca-Cola products, we're giving people more great-tasting choices and ways to share and enjoy simple moments together this summer," said Stuart Kronauge, senior vice president of brand and strategic marketing at Coca-Cola North America, in a statement. "A delicious, ice-cold Coca-Cola has always been perfect to quench fans' thirst during the summer heat."

Consumers once again can visit ShareaCoke.com to purchase personalized, iconic 8-ounce glass bottles of Coca-Cola, Diet Coke and Coke Zero for any special person or occasion, the company says.

"Share a Coke has become a rite of summer over the past few years. Coke lovers have turned it into more than delicious, ice-cold refreshment, making 'Share a Coke' a way to create moments of togetherness with the people they care about," said Evan Holod, Coca-Cola brand director at Coca-Cola North America, in a statement. "We know how much people love finding their names on Coca-Cola bottles, so this year we brought back names and added more names than ever. We're looking forward to following #shareacoke and seeing the amazing ways people across America will share their ice-cold Coke this summer."

To refresh fans during the hottest months of the year, Coca-Cola will bring an exciting "Share an ICE COLD Coke" experience across the country this summer, customizing ice-cold Coca-Cola or Coke Zero mini cans (7.5 ounces) at tour stops in 17 states, it says. More information about the experiential tour will be available on ShareaCoke.com starting in May.

Also returning this summer is limited-edition patriotic packaging, which honors and celebrates the nation's service men and women and commemorates the company's partnership with the United Service Organizations (USO), it says. Patriotic Coca-Cola packages are inspired by the American flag and prominently feature the USO badge. With more choices this year, fans can celebrate by purchasing 16-ounce cans, mini cans, 2-liter bottles and 12-ounce cans of Coca-Cola, Diet Coke and Coke Zero, and six-packs of 8-ounce glass bottles across the Coca-Cola portfolio, it adds.