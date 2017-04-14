2017 Food Safety Summit expands

The 19th annual Food Safety Summit will offer new education sessions and features when it returns to the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, Ill., May 8-11. An event for growers, processors, retailers, distributors, foodservice operators, regulators and academia, the Food Safety Summit is a solutions-based conference and expo designed to meet the educational and informational needs of the entire food industry, it says.

“There are many new additions being offered at the 2017 Food Safety Summit including six FSPCA, AFDO and NEHA certification courses; a half-day workshop on listeria control; extended exhibit hall hours; a dynamic Keynote Presentation on hot topics in food safety; an expanded solutions stage schedule; newly explored case studies; and over 200 solutions providers on an expanded show floor,” said Scott Wolters, director of tradeshows and conferences at BNP Media, producer of the Food Safety Summit, in a statement.

The following will be highlights of the 2017 Food Safety Summit program: