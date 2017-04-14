Participation expected to reach all-time high at drinktec

In September, drinktec 2017 expects to boast the biggest participation figures in its more than 60-year history, it says. Around 1,600 exhibitors are expected to take part in the “World´s Leading Trade Fair for the Beverage and Liquid Food Industry,” taking place from Sept. 11 to 15 in Munich. With the integration of SIMEI, the world´s leading international trade fair for winemaking and bottling technology, total hall space taken up by drinktec will be more than 150,000 square meters, it adds.

The exhibitors will represent the entire process chain, including manufacturing, filling and packaging of beverages and liquid food as well as marketing, raw materials, beverage ingredients and logistics solutions.

Specifically, drinktec 2017 encompasses the following main exhibition sections: process technology, containers/packing materials, filling and packaging technology, raw materials/ingredients, process automation, energy systems, PET technology, restaurant and catering supplies and equipment, and sales promotion and marketing.

Innovations showcase and spectacular displays

The latest solutions and entire systems will be presented at drinktec. The tradeshow is renowned for the spectacular displays put on by its exhibitors at their booths, the association says.

For example, entire filling and packaging lines of all kinds (from low- to high-tech) will be set up in the halls, bottles will run on conveyor belts and innovative PET bottles will be produced live — just like in a real industrial set-up. All of this will be on display and in operation for trade visitors during all five days of the fair.

SIMEI@drinktec

In 2017, for the first time, SIMEI will be an integrated component in drinktec. Organized by the Unione Italiana Vini (UIV), “SIMEI@drinktec” will have its own dedicated area in Halls C2 and C3.

The spectrum of products and technologies being displayed at drinktec has expanded to include all areas of wine technology. This creates a globally unique platform for the international wine industry, covering not only the wine business, but also enabling visitors to look beyond their own particular field and experience what´s new in other segments, such as the beer industry, it says.

For the exhibitors at drinktec, about 60 percent of whom also offer solutions for the wine industry, SIMEI is a chance to reach even more potential customers. And, in return, the exhibitors in SIMEI@drinktec can present their offerings to a global trade audience. SIMEI retains its two-year cycle, but its venue will alternate in future between Italy and Munich.

oils+fats — Home&Craft

Hall C1 at drinktec is shared with oils+fats, Europe´s only specialist trade fair for the oils and fats industry.

Fifty exhibitors will present their systems, components and auxiliary materials for the production and processing of edible oils, fats and lubricants along with raw materials and quality control solutions.

Also in Hall C1 will be a new exhibition section called “Home&Craft,” which will feature technology and products for homebrewing and microbrewing. Rounding off the displays in Hall C1 will be a range of product-specific and cross-industry process technology for the beverage and liquid food industry.

PRO FachHANDEL

Taking place for the first time as part of drinktec 2017 is PRO FachHANDEL, the leading trade fair for the German specialist trade in beverages and convenience products. PRO FachHANDEL will take up Hall B0 and the foyer of the ICM – Internationales Congress Center München, which is adjacent to the Messe München exhibition center.

This trade exhibition is an opportunity for international beverage manufacturers attending drinktec as visitors to find the right trading partners for their entry into the German market.

70,000+ trade visitors

More than 70,000 trade visitors from around the world and from all areas of the beverage industry will be attending drinktec 2017.

About two-thirds of the visitors come from outside Germany. Addressing the entire industry, drinktec will feature trade professionals from the soft drink and fruit juice industries, brewing, mineral water producers, dairies, the wine and sparkling wine segment, the spirits industry, and beverage wholesale, and retail businesses.

Employees from manufacturing and production make up the biggest proportion of visitors, closely followed by plant managers and chief executive officers. Representatives from marketing and sales also have discovered the attractions of drinktec and come along to learn about all of the latest developments and trends. In 2013, this group of visitors numbered 12,000, and in 2017, that figure is expected to rise.

The key themes at drinktec 2017, which are covered in all the exhibition halls and affect nearly every section, will be energy and resource efficiency, water and energy management, hygiene and product safety, and process optimization/flexibility. BI