Variety, premiumization drive on-premise channel

I’m a big fan of movies and eagerly anticipate two events: the Academy Awards and Turner Classic Movies’ (TCM) annual 31 Days of Oscar, which took place on Feb. 26, and Feb. 1 through March 3, respectively. This year, several beverage brands took center stage at Hollywood’s biggest night.

For example, past Academy Award winners and 2017 nominees Octavia Spencer and Denzel Washington were part of Aquafina Sparkling’s hashtag #SimplyMoreInteresting interviews on the red carpet. There also were promos of the brand’s line of 10-calorie sparkling flavored waters, which are available in three flavors: Black Cherry Dragonfruit, Lemon Lime and Orange Grapefruit.

Master chef Wolfgang Puck’s lavish creations once again were featured at the Governors Ball, the Academy’s official post-Oscar celebration, with drinks that honored the Best Picture of the Year nominees. These included La La Land Lattes, Lion Cappuccinos, Fences Coffee, Manchester by the Sea Mochas and Moonlight Mochaccinos. Wolfgang Puck Estate Grown Coffees also were available.

In TCM’s “From A to Z” showcase of films that have won or have been nominated for an Academy Award, I watched “Woman on the Year” and “Splendor in the Grass.”

During these movies, I learned more about the TCM Wine Club, which curates bottles from small estates worldwide. There also are collectible, movie-themed wines in every case, including a special three-bottle bonus: Francis Coppola Director’s Frankenstein Cabernet Sauvignon 2014, Orson Welles Signature Selection Merlot 2013 and Alfred Hitchcock Presents Zinfandel 2014. Each wine also comes with background information about the winemaker, grapes and region, plus food-matching tips and a recommended movie pairing.

When it comes to special events or just watching a movie, it’s likely that many of us will continue to raise a glass and enjoy wine, sparkling water or a host of other beverages.