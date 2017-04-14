Alcohol brands introduce new package designs

Completing the package

Completing its Nitro packaging lineup, Left Hand Brewing Co. is introducing Milk Stout Nitro in cans this year. The release will make the company’s most popular beer more accessible than ever, it says. Left Hand pioneered the way for beer drinkers to enjoy a Nitro draft-like experience at home with the release of Milk Stout Nitro in bottles in 2011, it says. The 16-ounce cans will be available as singles or packaged in four-packs and will be available across the brewery’s 40-state footprint, along with Milk Stout Nitro in bottles, Nitro seasonals and on draft.

Creative celebration

Celebrating 222 years of tequila making, Jose Cuervo launched a limited-edition bottle series featuring the artwork of muralist and artist Ricardo Cavolo, who designed the intricate characters that are depicted on each of the four limited-edition bottles in the series. Each image represents a key character or moment in the brand’s history, the company says. Jose Cuervo partnered with Cavolo for his bold and convention-breaking spirit. He visually narrates the history of the brand across the Jose Cuervo Especial Gold and Silver bottles through four vivid illustrations: The Heart of an Industry, The Devil’s Water, A Special Lady and A Music Inspiration. “Jose Cuervo shares the same spirit of intensity that is found in my artwork, so it is a perfect union,” Cavolo said in a statement. “Working on this non-traditional canvas has given me the ability to take my art to people by way of a bottle that people can enjoy long after the tequila has been finished.” The limited-edition bottles are priced at $17.99 and are available nationwide.

Defining functional energy

After introducing a re-brand of its energy line in September 2016, Steaz recently launched a new look for Steaz Energy in stores across the country. The line’s new visual identity showcases easy-to-read, clean labels and an original design that defines all of the brand’s flavorful and functional beverage platforms, the company says. The new Steaz Energy can design prominently displays the brand’s defining characteristics with features including “certified organic,” “Fair Trade,” and “energy,” ensuring that consumers seeking such products know what they’re getting with a can of Steaz Energy, it says. “We believe it is important to make it easy for our customers to make better beverage choices, and clean labels are a major priority for us,” said Linda Barron, chief executive officer of Steaz, in a statement. “The new Steaz Energy can design is aligned with the branding, messaging and aesthetics of our entire line of popular beverages, with labeling that reflects Steaz’s dedication to quality and transparency that we can confidently say is now consistent across our whole portfolio.”

Light up the night

Expanding upon its innovative luminous bottles, Belvedere Vodka introduced the Midnight Saber, a luminous bottle with laser-cut precision and soft-touch technology. Launched last month in major nightlife venues, the 1.75-liter bottle features laser etching and delicate black coating with an elegant design, the company says. LED lights line the bottom of the bottle and, when turned on, produce an effect of misty trees emerging from the bottle, the company says. “The cutting-edge design of the Midnight Saber truly expresses our relentless commitment to bold and irreverent innovation,” President of Belvedere Vodka Charles Gibb said in a statement. “Not only do we craft an exquisite spirit, but we strive to bring excitement to the clubs and enhance the bottle-service experience with ground-breaking products and rituals.”

Classic and contemporary

Beaulieu Vineyard (BV) announced a complete label upgrade this year, the first in a plan of reinvestments in the winery and the brand, the company says. The winery will debut new label designs for several of its tiers, including BV Georges de Latour Private Reserve, its Napa Valley collection and Rutherford Cabernet Sauvignon. The new label design retains key historic design elements for which BV has long been recognized, such as its BV logo, while featuring an upgraded, more contemporary look to enhance its ability to stand out on store shelves and better communicate the winery’s history, legacy and authenticity as a Napa Valley “Grand Cru” producer dating back to 1900, it says. The winery’s logo in block lettering now will hover over a newly added BV silhouette in a larger typeface. An elongated, brighter white label pays tribute to the classic, elegant design of the historic labels, it adds.