Belvedere Vodka introduces Midnight Saber illuminated bottle

Expanding upon its innovative luminous bottles, Belvedere Vodka introduced the Midnight Saber, a luminous bottle with laser-cut precision and soft-touch technology. Launched last month in major nightlife venues, the 1.75-liter bottle features laser etching and delicate black coating with an elegant design, the company says. LED lights line the bottom of the bottle and, when turned on, produce an effect of misty trees emerging from the bottle, the company says. “The cutting-edge design of the Midnight Saber truly expresses our relentless commitment to bold and irreverent innovation,” President of Belvedere Vodka Charles Gibb said in a statement. “Not only do we craft an exquisite spirit, but we strive to bring excitement to the clubs and enhance the bottle-service experience with ground-breaking products and rituals.”