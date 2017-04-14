Beaulieu Vineyard announces label changes

Beaulieu Vineyard (BV) announced a complete label upgrade this year, the first in a plan of reinvestments in the winery and the brand, the company says. The winery will debut new label designs for several of its tiers, including BV Georges de Latour Private Reserve, its Napa Valley collection and Rutherford Cabernet Sauvignon. The new label design retains key historic design elements for which BV has long been recognized, such as its BV logo, while featuring an upgraded, more contemporary look to enhance its ability to stand out on store shelves and better communicate the winery’s history, legacy and authenticity as a Napa Valley “Grand Cru” producer dating back to 1900, it says. The winery’s logo in block lettering now will hover over a newly added BV silhouette in a larger typeface. An elongated, brighter white label pays tribute to the classic, elegant design of the historic labels, it adds.