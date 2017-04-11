MLB, 5-Hour Energy Shots enter new partnership

Farmington Hills, Mich.-based Living Essentials LLC, the makers of 5-hour Energy shots, announced that it is now an official partner of the 2017 and 2018 MLB All-Star Games. To celebrate the partnership, the company released a new flavor — Apple Pie Extra Strength 5-hour Energy, which features the iconic MLB silhouetted batter logo on the bottle.

The deal also includes season-long advertising and activation around 2017 MLB All-Star Week, which begins July 7 in Miami, as well as sampling at MLB All-Star FanFest and other MLB All-Star Week events.

Additionally, Living Essentials will feature four-time All-Star second baseman Jose Altuve in an upcoming TV commercial to promote the new flavor.

"We are very excited to work with Major League Baseball as an official MLB All-Star Game partner, and we're thrilled that MLB-themed Apple Pie flavored Extra Strength 5-hour Energy is now available to our fans throughout the baseball season," said Melissa Skabich, Living Essentials' communications director, in a statement.