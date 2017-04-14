Survey shows how millennials like to consume advertising

As millennials have gained immense buying power in the U.S. market, targeting this demographic has proven to require a different technique than was utilized for previous generations. As a millennial myself, the vast amount of research on the best ways to reach my consumer group constantly grabs my attention.

For example, “Ad Week” published an infographic titled “What millennials want online and off,” that offered insights from Montreal-based LaunchLeap, which surveyed a panel of 18- to 35-year-olds about their online and offline advertising consumption preferences.

The survey indicated that millennials are comfortable with a variety of advertising mediums. One of LaunchLeap’s more surprising findings was that millennials are open to telemarketers. According to the infographic, 57 percent of those surveyed said they answer all of the questions asked by a telemarketer. Twenty-five percent answer but stop if it’s too long.

When it comes to videos, millennials have contrasting feelings about TV and YouTube ads. When asked to rate their interest in TV ads on a scale of one to five, the average response was a rating of 4.1, the infographic shows. In contrast, the majority of millennials surveyed (59 percent) said that they watch YouTube ads until the ads can be skipped, and another 11 percent have an adblocker. Only 29 percent of those surveyed said they watch YouTube ads to the end.

The findings also addressed social media consumption. The majority (49 percent) of survey respondents said that they use four social platforms on a daily basis, while 29 percent said that they use five platforms daily.

Taking note of the variety of mediums with which millennials interact, it will be interesting to see how these findings will evolve for Generation Z.