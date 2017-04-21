MillerCoors announced addition of Henry’s Hard Sparkling to its portfolio. At 4.2 percent alcohol by volume, Henry’s Hard Sparkling is an alcohol-spiked sparkling water available in two flavors: Hard Sparkling Lemon Lime and Hard Sparkling Passion Fruit. The Lemon Lime variety contains 93 calories in each 12-ounce bottle and offers a citrus aroma highlighted by notes of lime and lemon zest, resulting in a tart and slightly sweet flavor, the company says. Its Passion Fruit variety has 92 calories in each bottle, and offers hints of passion fruit and an aroma highlighted by berry notes, resulting in a touch of tartness, it adds. Henry’s Hard Sparkling is available at grocery and liquor stores packaged in six-packs of 12-ounce bottles, which have a suggested retail price of $8.99.

MillerCoors, Chicago

Telephone: 800/645-5376

Internet: www.henryshardsparkling.com

Distribution: National