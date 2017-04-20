Top Note Tonic RTD craft tonics

Top Note Tonic, a brand of La Pavia Beverage Inc., introduced a line of ready-to-drink (RTD), non-alcohol craft tonics. The premium tonics include Indian Tonic Water, Biter Lemon and Ginger Beer. Indian Tonic Water has an overall dry and refreshing taste with top notes of citrus peel and fresh grass, and it pairs well with premium gins; Bitter Lemon is balanced and tart with top notes of lemongrass, lemon peel and spice, a classic mixer for vodka; and Ginger Beer delivers a rich, earthy flavor that’s topped with notes of ginger an dried fruit, and it is well-suited for Moscow mules and dark spirits, the company says. The products are non GMO and include roots, fruits herbs, spices and real cane sugar, it adds. Delivering approximately two servings per cocktail, the RTD tonics are packaged in four-packs of 8.5-ounce bottles, which have a suggested retail price of $6.99 in select markets.

La Pavia Beverage Inc., Milwaukee

Telephone: 888/396-3432

Internet: www.topnotetonic.com

Distribution: Select markets