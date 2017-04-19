Rock N Roll Imports introduced a new brand of triple-distilled tequila, Rock N Roll Tequila. The brand also is rolling out in its “Serve Loud” Tour in select cities across the country. Made with 100 percent blue agave, the tequila is offered in three varietals: Platinum, which is handcrafted, triple distilled and offers a smooth taste; Mango, which is double distilled with high-quality natural mango flavor and no added sugar; and Cristalino, an añejo tequila that is uniquely distilled, barrel aged for two to three years and filtered, the company says. The tequila is packaged in unique guitar-shaped glass bottles, which feature a 50-ml bottle top called a “roadie,” which offers an extra two shots of the premium tequila. A bottle of Rock N Roll Tequila has a suggested retail price of $49.95.

Rock n’ Roll Imports, Stockton, Calif.

Internet: www.rocknrolltequila.com

Distribution: Select markets