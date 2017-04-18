ROAR Hydration for Kids
ROAR Beverages announced a new line of natural hydration beverages for kids, featuring Marvel Comics’ Spider Man and The Avengers. Available the three flavors — Grape, Fruit Punch and Apple — each flavor contains 20 calories in each bottle. The kids’ drinks contain no sugar or artificial preservatives, colorings or flavors, the company says. Packaged in 12-ounce Spiderman and The Avengers decorated bottles, ROAR Hydration for Kids has a suggested retail price of $1.49 in select markets.
ROAR Beverages, Huntington, N.Y.
Telephone: 631/683-5565
Internet: www.drinkroar.com
Distribution: Select markets
Ingredients: Grape: Filtered water, white grape juice from concentrate, Concord grape juice from concentrate, erythritol, natural flavor, malic acid, citric acid, stevia leaf extract and ascorbic acid (vitamin C).
