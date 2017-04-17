The Connacht Whiskey Co. Ltd. introduced a new whiskey in the United States: Brothership Irish-American Blended Whiskey, a nod to the brands roots in the United States and West of Ireland, the company says. The whiskey blends 52 percent 10-year-old Irish pot still whiskey with 48 percent 10-year-old American whiskey, resulting in a product that highlights the smooth warmth of Irish whiskey and the rich boldness of American whiskey, it says. The product features aromas of honey with butter and vanilla, which open to the sweetness of apple cider with the subtle hint of butterscotch candy, finishing with a dry, floral finish. The whiskey is packaged in 750-ml bottles available in Maryland; Washington, D.C.; and New Hampshire with a suggested retail price of $49.99, as well as in Pennsylvania, where it retails for $39.99.

The Connacht Whiskey Co. Ltd., Ballina, County Mayo, Ireland

Telephone: +011/353-96-74902

Internet: https://connachtwhiskey.com

Distribution: Select markets