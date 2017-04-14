Secret Squirrel Cold Brew Teas, Lattes and Black Coffee flavors

Secret Squirrel Cold Brew Coffees and Teas, a brand of Pure Steeps Beverage LLC, expanded its offerings with the addition of three new flavored black coffees: Lightly Sweetened, Maple Brown Sugar and Cinnamon Brown Sugar; and two lattes: New Orleans Style Chicory Coffee and Citrus Caramel Latte. The new products will hit store shelves in late spring in select markets. The flavored black coffees will have a suggested retail price (SRP) starting at $3.89, while the lattes will have an SRP of $4.39.

Pure Steeps Beverage LLC, Anaheim, Calif.

Telephone: 657/295-4497

Internet: www.squirrelbrew.com

Distribution: Select markets