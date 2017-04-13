C3 Carciofo Liqueur

Don Ciccio & Figli Distillery is taking its artisanal offerings national with the launch of C3 Carciofo artichoke liqueur. The aperitivo is based on a traditional Italian recipe that was produced by the Italian distillery in 1911, the company says. The recipe is based on an infusion of three types of California-grown artichokes, cardoons, grapefruit and 18 botanicals. Barrel aged for one year, C3 Carciofo is 23 percent alcohol by volume and features a medium-to-high bitterness level. Available nationwide, C3 Carciofo has a suggested retail price of $35.99 for a 750-ml bottle.

Don Ciccio & Figli, Washington, D.C.

Telephone: 202/957-7792

Internet: www.donciccioefigli.com

Distribution: National