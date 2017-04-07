El Wisco Mexican Lager
Lakefront Brewery Inc. announced the release of its newest summer seasonal beer, El Wisco Mexican Lager. The new beer joins the company’s portfolio of more than 20 year-round and seasonal beers. The beer is bright gold and light bodied. Brewed with Lemondrop and Mt. Hood hops, the lager boasts aromas of lemon candy, honey and a touch of lemon, the company says. Packaged in six-packs of 12-ounce bottles, Lakefront’s El Wisco Mexican Lager is available in select markets.
Lakefront Brewery Inc., Milwaukee
Telephone: 414/372-8800
Internet: www.lakefrontbrewery.com
Distribution: Select markets
