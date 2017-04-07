Lakefront Brewery Inc. announced the release of its newest summer seasonal beer, El Wisco Mexican Lager. The new beer joins the company’s portfolio of more than 20 year-round and seasonal beers. The beer is bright gold and light bodied. Brewed with Lemondrop and Mt. Hood hops, the lager boasts aromas of lemon candy, honey and a touch of lemon, the company says. Packaged in six-packs of 12-ounce bottles, Lakefront’s El Wisco Mexican Lager is available in select markets.

Lakefront Brewery Inc., Milwaukee

Telephone: 414/372-8800

Internet: www.lakefrontbrewery.com

Distribution: Select markets