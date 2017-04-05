Stemming from the launch of Captain Morgan Cannon Blast, Captain Morgan, a brand of Diageo North America, announced the launch of a new limited-edition rum: Captain Morgan LocoNut. The new summer-inspired flavor blends Caribbean rum and spices with seasonal flavors, including coconut liqueur. Packaged in a round-shaped bottle, identical to its predecessor, LocoNut features the appearance of a coconut and gives off a sweet aroma of coconut when the bottled is scratched, it says. A 750-ml bottle of the 20 percent alcohol-by-volume rum has a suggested retail price of $14.99 nationwide.

Diageo North America, Norwalk, Conn.

Telephone: 203-229-2100

Internet: www.diageo.com

Distribution: National