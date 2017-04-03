New ProductsWine & Spirits

Vigilant Navy Strength Gin

April 3, 2017
KEYWORDS corn-based spirits / distilled spirits / gin
Expanding on its lineup of spirits, Jos. A. Magnus & Co. introduced its newest product: Vigilant Navy Strength Gin. At 114 proof, the new gin is crafted from 100 percent corn distillate, steeped and distilled with a blend of harissa, figs, fresh mint, fresh lemon, hops and hibiscus, the company says. Designed to be a base for cocktails, Vigilant Navy Strength Gin is packaged in 750-ml bottles that are available nationwide.

Jos. A. Magnus & Co., Washington, D.C.
Telephone: 202/450-3518
Internet: www.josephmagnus.com  
Distribution: National

