Vigilant Navy Strength Gin
April 3, 2017
No Comments
Expanding on its lineup of spirits, Jos. A. Magnus & Co. introduced its newest product: Vigilant Navy Strength Gin. At 114 proof, the new gin is crafted from 100 percent corn distillate, steeped and distilled with a blend of harissa, figs, fresh mint, fresh lemon, hops and hibiscus, the company says. Designed to be a base for cocktails, Vigilant Navy Strength Gin is packaged in 750-ml bottles that are available nationwide.
Jos. A. Magnus & Co., Washington, D.C.
Telephone: 202/450-3518
Internet: www.josephmagnus.com
Distribution: National
