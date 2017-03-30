Heineken partners with Bruno Mars 24K Magic World Tour

This summer, The Cities Project by Heineken is partnering with the Bruno Mars 24K Magic World Tour to help fund projects across the country while awarding consumers tickets to the music tour. The Cities Project by Heineken is a project by White Plains, N.Y.-based Heineken USA that helps bring to life ideas that make great cities even greater, the company says. This summer, consumers who donate to one of 11 locally relevant Indiegogo campaigns across the country will receive concert tickets to the music tour, it adds.

The Cities Project by Heineken and the Bruno Mars 24K Magic World Tour will leverage the excitement of this summer-long concert series as a catalyst to funding projects that give back to American cities from New York to Los Angeles to Waikiki, and many in between, the company says.

“We are excited to be partnering with the Bruno Mars 24K Magic World Tour, which will be not only the biggest of the year, but hugely relevant to our millennial target audience,” said Katharine Preville, brand manager for Heineken, in a statement. “Millennials are generous with their charitable donations, and nine in 10 would switch brands to one with a cause. Combine this with the fact that 60 percent of millennials consider Heineken for their next purchase (28 percent higher than imports average), and Heineken shoppers spend and shop 16 percent more than the average beer drinker, the proposition is a homerun. Bruno Mars is as hot as it gets. Our target consumer relates to his heritage and to his music.”

Getting behind the concert tour, The Cities Project by Heineken and the Bruno Mars 24K Magic World Tour invites consumers to text “CITIES” to 88500 to get a direct link to the project’s custom Indiegogo partner page. From there, they can check out the Heineken-curated projects, select a concert in any city, donate to a project of their choice, and receive tickets while supplies last to one of the Bruno Mars concerts, the company says.

The integrated program’s music component will drive consumer excitement; its community and philanthropic platform will drive consumer engagement; and the association with Indiegogo, the National Trust for Historic Preservation and the Navy Seals Legacy Foundation will drive local relevance, it says. Activated nationwide, and the program will include 11 projects throughout the United States. The program will be supported at retail and on-premise with impactful point-of-sale materials and a simple text-donate-get opportunity to attract more valuable shoppers, drive conversion, and maximize basket ring and check average, it adds.

“Multiple constituents stand to benefit from this program,” Preville added. “The 11 funds throughout the U.S., and consumers and the retailers who support the effort, will be rewarded for their participation. With tickets to the Bruno Mars 24K Magic World Tour and a donation toward community improvement, it’s a win-win. In fact, retailers that have leveraged passion projects to support their communities have seen a 7 percent sales lift, delivering higher dollars while appealing to more valuable shoppers during multiple summer drinking occasions. We think there’s something for everyone with this program.”