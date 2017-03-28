Rodney Strong Vineyards announces The Master Blender Sweepstakes

Healdsburg, Calif.-based Rodney Strong Vineyards announced that beginning April 3, wine fans from across the United States will have the opportunity to enter an online sweepstakes for the chance to be one of three Rodney Strong Vineyards Master Blenders. The randomly chosen winners and their guests will win an exclusive, educational weekend trip to Sonoma County, the company says.

The prize is a unique wine-country experience with the Rodney Strong vineyard and winemaking teams. The weekend will kick off with exclusive behind-the-scenes vineyard tours with the company’s wine grower, Ryan Decker, who will bring the winning pairs to vineyards and locations that visitors to Sonoma County rarely experience, it says. Rodney Strong winemaker Greg Morthole will lead winners through an in-depth understanding of the winemaking process at Rodney Strong, including the creation of the brand’s Symmetry Meritage Red Blend. The winners then will have the opportunity to take what they've learned and create their very own Meritage blend, it adds.

Accommodations will be at a four-diamond luxury hotel located in the heart of Healdsburg, just a few miles from the winery. Winners also will enjoy meals at some of the top restaurants in Sonoma County as well as ones prepared exclusively for them by Rodney Strong Winery Chef Tara Watchel using seasonal, locally sourced ingredients, the company says.