Adding to its portfolio of luxury American wines, Meiomi Wines now offers Meiomi Rosé. The 2016 bottling is the brand’s first Rosé wine, which joins its Pinot Noir and Chardonnay offerings, the company says. With a suggested retail price of $24.99, the 2016 Meiomi Rosé currently is a limited release that can be found at select locations and online. The Rosé is sourced from a blend of California’s coastal wine regions, it says. The Pinot Noir-dominant blend layers notes of strawberry and rose petal from Sonoma Country fruit, bright acidity and minerality from Monterey County terroir, and flavors of stone fruit and a creaminess on the palate from grapes grown in Santa Barbara County, the company says. The California wine opens with aromas of watermelon, orange peel and hints of rose petal, while on the palate, it offers a lush mouthfeel with flavors of stone fruit and strawberry with a cool minerality on the finish, it adds.

Meiomi Wines, San Francisco

Telephone: 877/967-2100

Internet: www.meiomi.com

Distribution: Select markets