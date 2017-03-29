New ProductsSports Drinks

vitaminwater zero reset

March 29, 2017
KEYWORDS b vitamins / coconut / pineapple / The Coca-Cola Co. / Vitaminwater Zero
Reprints
No Comments

The Coca-Cola Co.’s vitaminwater brand announced the addition of a new flavor joining its vitaminwater zero lineup: Reset. Featuring a pineapple-coconut flavor, vitaminwater zero reset features vitamins B and C as well as potassium, the company says. Packaged in single-serve, 20-ounce bottles, vitaminwater zero reset is available nationwide for a suggested retail price of $1.59.

The Coca-Cola Co., Atlanta
Telephone: 877/452-2328
Internet: www.vitaminwater.com
Distribution: National 

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Beverage Industry

Related Articles

Related Events

Related Directories

You must login or register in order to post a comment.