Califia Farms Organic Homestyle Nutmilks

Expanding on its portfolio of plant-based beverages, Califia Farms introduced its new Homestyle Organic Nutmilks at Natural Products Expo West 2017. A premium line of USDA Certified Organic dairy alternative beverages, the new product line features three flavors: Almond, Cashew and Coconut. The creamy nutmilks are made with four ingredients ­— organic nuts, water, oat fiber and a dash of sea salt — and no added sugar. Like all Califia Farms products, the Organic Homestyle Nutmilks are vegan and contain no diary, GMOs, soy, carrageenan or gluten. Packaged in 750-ml bottles, Califia Farms Homestyle Organic Nutmilks will roll out nationwide next month with a suggested retail price of $5.99.

Califia Farms, Los Angeles

Internet: www.califiafarms.com

Distribution: National