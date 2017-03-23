Mamma Chia celebrates second National Chia day

Mamma Chia, Carlsbad, Calif., is celebrating the vitality, energy and strength of chia as it is one of the most nutrient-dense foods on the planet with National Chia Day (March 23), which the company established last year. The company is commemorating the day this year by donating to a special cause that supports sustainability, it says.

Mamma Chia is partnering with The Ecology Center to support their efforts that empower individuals and families to work toward everyday sustainability and environmental stewardship. Consumers can get involved in the celebration and raise money for The Ecology Center by posting on Instagram or Twitter about their favorite ways to incorporate chia into their daily life, along with hashtag #ItsChiaDay between March 20 and 31, the company says. Mamma Chia will donate $1 (up to $10,000) to The Ecology Center for every Instagram post and tweet using the hashtag, it says.

Additionally, Mamma Chia will be offering 23 percent off all orders on ShopMammaChia.com placed on National Chia Day (March 23), it adds.

Chia seeds are a rich, plant-based source of Omega-3s providing protein, fiber, calcium, minerals and more, the company says. Mamma Chia’s Top 5 favorite benefits of chia include:

Rich Nutritional Value: Gram per gram, chia has eight-times more Omega-3s than salmon, 25 percent more fiber than flaxseed, 30 percent more antioxidants than blueberries, two-times more potassium than bananas, 70 percent more protein than soy beans, and two-times more calcium than milk, it says. Satiety: Chia is a complete protein, which can help you feel more satisfied after a meal. Digestion: Chia has both soluble and insoluble fiber, which can aid in digestion. Plant Protein: Chia has more than 4 grams of vegetarian protein in each ounce, and unlike flaxseed, chia does not have to be ground to reap its benefits. Hydration: Chia swells up to 12-times its normal size in water, meaning you’ll reap the benefits of that additional water when chia is consumed it helps sustain hydration longer.

“This little seed has helped restore my health and changed my life, as well as the lives of so many souls in the Mamma Chia community,” said Janie Hoffman, Mamma Chia founder and chief executive officer, said in a statement. “We’re so grateful for the gift of chia and are honored to help promote it through National Chia Day. We wanted to celebrate in an impactful way by giving back to a cause that supports environmental sustainability. The Ecology Center’s mission perfectly aligns with our desire to uplift both the soul of humanity and the soul of the planet.”